

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings updates and awaited the European Central Bank's meeting later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 30 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,224 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.



Royal Dutch Shell lost 3.3 percent after it missed quarterly profit estimates.



Lloyds Banking Group rose 0.6 percent as the bank upgraded its outlook after reporting better than expected quarterly profit.



Similarly, advertising agency WPP jumped 5.5 percent after raising its 2021 guidance.



Travis Perkins lost 3.8 percent. The building materials supplier said it was navigating the 'well-documented supply chain and cost inflation challenges very capably'.



Restaurant Group fell 2.6 percent after naming former Cadbury and Avis Europe executive Ken Hanna as its next chairman.



