

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's jobless rate decreased in August, the labor force survey data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell 4.0 percent in August from 5.0 percent in May. Economists had expected a rate of 4.7 percent.



The unemployment rate for August indicates the average for July to September and that for May, reflects the average for April to June.



The unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in July.



The number of unemployed persons was 115,000 in August from 144,000 in May, the agency said.



