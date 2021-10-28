

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $284.06 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $193.48 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $300.35 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.30 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $300.35 Mln. vs. $228.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $3.30 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.78 to $3.88



