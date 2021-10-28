

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.43 billion, or $2.60 per share. This compares with $0.67 billion, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $2.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.5% to $12.40 billion from $9.88 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.46 Bln. vs. $0.83 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $1.52 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $12.40 Bln vs. $9.88 Bln last year.



