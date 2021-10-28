

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $185 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $2.99 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.30



