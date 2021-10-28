

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $199.18 million, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $116.59 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Teleflex Inc reported adjusted earnings of $166.5 million or $3.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $700.25 million from $628.30 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $166.5 Mln. vs. $131.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.51 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $700.25 Mln vs. $628.30 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.15 to $13.35



