

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier (BBD.B) on Thursday reported wider net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter, despite slight increase in revenue.



Net loss from continuing operations was $376 million or $0.16 per share, wider than loss of $24 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



The company reported net loss of $377 million or $0.6 per share in the quarter, compared with net income of $192 million or $0.05 per share last year.



Excluding items, loss was 95 million or $0.04 per share.



Revenue for the quarter, however, increased 3% to $1.449 billion from $1.405 billion last year.



