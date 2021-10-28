

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) revealed earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $633 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $390 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $735 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $2.28 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $735 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.28 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

