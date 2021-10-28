

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will deliver its interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.50 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it held steady against the yen, it recovered against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 131.82 against the yen, 1.0664 against the franc, 0.8444 against the pound and 1.1608 against the greenback as of 7:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de