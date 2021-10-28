

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):



-Earnings: $48.7 million in Q3 vs. -$50.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q3 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $6.2 million or $0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $725.7 million in Q3 vs. $598.0 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de