TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.
The company's earnings came in at $55.4 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $60.4 million or $1.70 per share for the period.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 101.7% to $$254.2M from $$126.0 million last year.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $60.4 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $$254.2M vs. $$126.0 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $254-$267 Mln
