

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $55.4 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $24.3 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Silicon Motion Technology Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $60.4 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 101.7% to $$254.2M from $$126.0 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $60.4 Mln. vs. $26.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $$254.2M vs. $$126.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $254-$267 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

