

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said ABBV-951 (Foslevodopa/Foscarbidopa) showed improvement in controlling motor fluctuations compared to oral Levodopa/Carbidopa medication in pivotal phase 3 trial in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease.



The pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study of continuous, subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease met its primary endpoint in a 12-week study.



The company stated that patients who received 24 hours/daily ABBV-951 showed statistically significant increases in hours of 'On' time without troublesome dyskinesia, compared to oral levodopa/carbidopa. A significant reduction in hours of 'Off' time was also observed.



The systemic adverse events were generally consistent with the well-established safety profile of levodopa/carbidopa medications and infusion site adverse events were mostly non-serious and mild or moderate in severity.



The company noted that full results from the Phase 3 study will be presented at a future medical meeting or submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal. ABBV-951 is an investigational therapy and it is not approved for use.



