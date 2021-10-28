

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $19.05 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $9.34 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.22 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $254.91 million from $279.26 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



