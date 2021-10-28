

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) or Labcorp, a life sciences company, Thursday raised fiscal 2021 guidance to reflect its strong third-quarter performance and improved full-year outlook.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $287.



For the year, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be between $26 and $28, higher than previous view of $21.50 to $25, and up from last year's $23.94.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $24.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total Labcorp Enterprise revenues are now expected to grow 13 percent to 14 percent from last year's $13.98 billion, compared to previous growth estimate of 6.5 percent to 9 percent.



Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp, said, 'Our Base Business continued to perform well and grew 14.6 percent. As a result of our third-quarter performance and improved outlook for the balance of the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de