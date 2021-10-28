

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United said Thursday that it will add five new flights to London's Heathrow Airport, including two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco, as well as an all-new direct flight from Boston. The new service begins in March of 2022.



United noted that it will offer 22 flights per day from the U.S. to London, and more flights between New York City and London than any other U.S. carrier. London was the most booked international destination for United's business customers in October, and the airline expects this trend to continue into 2022.



United said London is an integral part of United's network and United remains confident demand will continue to grow, particularly as international business travel returns in 2022.



United currently operates a total of seven flights to Heathrow from the U.S.: two daily flights from New York/Newark and Washington D.C., and one daily flight from Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. In December, service will increase to 10 daily flights, with additional flights from New York/Newark and Chicago, just in time for the winter holidays.



United plans to reopen United Polaris lounges at New York/Newark, Chicago O'Hare and Houston by the end of this year; the remaining lounges are set to reopen by early 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de