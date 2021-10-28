

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) a global pure-play agriculture company announced on Thursday that it has appointed Chuck Magro as new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from November 1. Magro will succeed James C. Collins as he is scheduled to retire at the year-end.



Magro recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien, He is expected to bring extensive experience to Corteva from leading global agriculture companies to support value creation for all stakeholders.



He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Nutrien from the company's launch in 2018 until April 2021. Prior to that, for four years Magro served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Agrium, which merged with PotashCorp to create Nutrien.



