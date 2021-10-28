

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Financial, a financing solutions provider and an arm of energy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar (CAT), posted a surge in profit for the third quarter amidst a rise in new retail business volume.



The Nashville-headquartered company posted a surge in its profit at $101 million for the quarter ended in September, compared to $48 million, reported for the same period, last year. Profit before income tax was also increased by 36 percent to $131 million, compared to the 90-day period of 2020.



During the third quarter of 2021, retail new business volume was $3.34 billion, an increase of $742 million, or 29 percent, from the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by higher volume across all segments with the exception of a decrease in Asia Pacific region.



The revenue for the July to September period rose to $634 million for the thirteen-week period ended on September 30, from $598 million, recorded for the same quarter of 2020.



