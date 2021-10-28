

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Birmingham, Michigan-based RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge is recalling about 67,000 units of myCharge powerbanks citing fire and burn risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall was initiated after myCharge received 30 reports of the powerbanks overheating, resulting in seven injuries as well as property damage to household flooring, walls and furniture. These injuries include burns to the upper body, hands, legs, and/or feet of users.



According to the agency, the powerbank's lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.



The recall involves seven models of myCharge powerbanks used for powering and recharging electronic devices that have a USB interface, such as tablets, cell phones, Bluetooth speakers, e-readers, etc. The powerbanks have an anodized metallic case that is blue, black or gray.



The products were manufactured in China and sold at various stores and online. The affected items were available at Best Buy, Brainstorm, Hirsch Gifts, Hudson News, InMotion, Lapine, Power Sales, Projector World, and Target stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.mycharge.com and www.target.com and through the U.S. Marine Corps/Navy Exchange. They were sold from August 2018 through December 2019 for between $70 and $100.



Consumers are asked to contact myCharge for instructions on returning the battery to obtain a refund. It will be in the form of an electronic voucher for the full purchase price plus a 25 percent bonus for redemption on www.mycharge.com.



