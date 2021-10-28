

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim said it sets 2050 net-zero targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, building on its 2030 commitments approved in September 2020.



Holcim's targets cover the company's entire value chain, including both direct and indirect emissions, following the three 'scopes' established by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.



Holcim said it is taking a rigorous science-driven approach to build a net-zero future, working with the Science Based Targets initiative. With its new 2050 pathway, the company is the first in its sector with net-zero targets for 2030 and 2050 validated by SBTi, cutting across its entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3).



