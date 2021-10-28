

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - STRATEC SE (SBSG) said, based on preliminary figures, the company can report further record sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2021. Third quarter sales performance of, constant currency growth of 16.7%, once again exceeded the budget scenario, the company noted. Also, the company's Board of Management has raised the financial guidance for fiscal 2021.



For the first nine months of 2021, based on preliminary figures, STRATEC expects consolidated sales of 225.4 million euros, up from 179.1 million euros, prior year. On a constant-currency basis, this corresponds to organic growth of 29.5%, or nominal growth of 25.9%. Adjusted EBIT is expected to rise by 73.7% to 48.8 million euros. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 21.6% compared to 15.7%.



For fiscal 2021, STRATEC now expects constant-currency sales growth of at least 16.0%, revised from prior guidance of, at least 12.0%. The company forecasts adjusted EBIT margin of around 19.0% to 20.0%, revised from previous guidance range of, around 17.5% to 18.5%.



