

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) announced a 'Destination Net Zero', a comprehensive decarbonization strategy that includes pledging to establish Science-Based Targets (SBT) and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.



The company noted that one of the most ambitious milestones includes the delivery of a net zero cruise ship by 2035. To achieve the ambitions, the company will rely on strong partnerships with governments, suppliers and shipyards to develop alternative and accessible fuels and technology.



The company said its focus on achieving these measurable goals builds on its track record of designing and operating some of the most energy efficient ships on the seas.



