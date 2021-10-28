

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs (J), as a member of the United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC joint venture, said it was awarded the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract.



United Cleanup Oak Ridge, formed by Amentum, Jacobs and Honeywell, will support the U.S. Department of Energy's mission by performing environmental clean-up at the Oak Ridge Reservation, which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the East Tennessee Technology Park.



The DOE estimates the contract value at $8.3 billion, to be awarded over a 10-year period. The new contract will replace the East Tennessee Technology Park contract awarded in 2011 to Jacobs as part of URS|CH2M Oak Ridge LLC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JACOBS ENGINEERING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de