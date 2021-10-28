

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 32.93 billion euros, up 18.1% from 27.89 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 21% over nine months.



High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales rose 14.9% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe jumped 18.3%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa increased 18.0% over the nine-month period and the Americas gained 20%, while Asia Pacific increased 24.8%



Third-quarter sales rose 6.7% to 10.80 billion euros from 10.13 billion euros last year. Sales for the third quarter were up 9.4% like-for-like, with all segments reporting increases, except Southern Europe - Middle East and Africa, which dropped 5.1%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAINT-GOBAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de