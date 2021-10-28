

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $102.06 million, or $3.66 per share. This compares with $101.55 million, or $3.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $721.90 million from $623.53 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $102.06 Mln. vs. $101.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.66 vs. $3.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.00 -Revenue (Q2): $721.90 Mln vs. $623.53 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.15 - $15.15 Full year revenue guidance: $3.01 - $3.06 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

