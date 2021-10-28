

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ):



-Earnings: -$11.14 million in Q3 vs. $14.33 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dril-Quip Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$12.47 million or -$0.35 per share for the period. -Revenue: $83.00 million in Q3 vs. $91.30 million in the same period last year.



