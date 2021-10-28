

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $438M, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $621M, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $842 million or $2.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $4.16 billion from $3.74 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $842 Mln. vs. $812 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.20 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.28 -Revenue (Q3): $4.16 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.08 to $9.15



