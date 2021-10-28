

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avnet Inc (AVT):



-Earnings: $111.32 million in Q1 vs. -$18.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Avnet Inc reported adjusted earnings of $123.19 million or $1.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.08 per share -Revenue: $5.58 billion in Q1 vs. $4.72 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.20 - $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.3 - $5.7 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AVNET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de