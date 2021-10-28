

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB):



-Earnings: -$43.98 million in Q3 vs. -$138.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.34 in Q3 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $21.43 million or $0.16 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.34 per share -Revenue: $238.81 million in Q3 vs. $76.98 million in the same period last year.



