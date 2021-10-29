

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $139.46 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $266.92 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.31 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $139.46 Mln. vs. $266.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

