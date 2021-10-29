

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Stryker Corp. (SYK) slipped over 3% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company lowered its full year 2021 outlook.



The company now expects full year organic net sales growth of 7% to 8% compared to 2019, and adjusted earnings of $9.08 to $9.15 per share.



Previously, the company expected organic net sales growth of 9% to 10% from 2019, and adjusted earnings of $9.25 to $9.40 per share.



Analysts currently estimate earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



The company said it revised its outlook based on third quarter performance, the volatility experienced as a result of COVID as well as the labor and staffing environment in healthcare.



SYK closed Thursday's trading at $268.44, down $0.06 or 0.02%, on the NYSE. Post hours, the stock further slipped $8.64 or 3.22%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STRYKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de