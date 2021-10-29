

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall inflation in the Tokyo region of Japan was up 0.1 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was in line with forecasts and down from 0.3 percent in September.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, also rose just 0.1 percent on year - unchanged from the previous month but shy of expectations for 0.3 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent and core CPI slipped 0.2 percent.



