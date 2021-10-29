

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group reported that its preliminary pre-tax profit was 604.5 million euros in the first nine months of the financial year 2021 compared to a pre-tax loss of 224.4 million euros in the prior year. The main drivers were once again the Strip Steel and Trading business units.



External sales for the period rose to 7.0 billion euros from 5.3 billion euros last year.



For the financial year 2021, the company still expects a pre-tax profit of between 600 million euros and 700 million euros, and an increase in sales to more than 9 billion euros.



The company will publish further details on the financial statements for the first nine months of the financial year 2021 on November 12, 2021.



