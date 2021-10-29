

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building materials company Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter recurring EBIT grew 6.2 percent to 1.53 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.45 billion francs.



Recurring EBIT grew 4.7 percent on a like-for-like basis. The Recurring EBIT increase was primarily driven by strong pricing and good cost management.



Net sales of 7.29 billion francs were up 13 percent from prior year's 6.46 billion francs as good momentum continues. The growth was 5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company upgraded recurring EBIT growth view to at least 22 percent on LFL basis, from the previous view of at least 18 percent LFL.



Holcim expects growth momentum to continue in all regions with double-digit net sales growth of Firestone Building Products in 2021. The company will pursue further bolt-on acquisitions while accelerating progress towards its 2030 sustainability targets.



