

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Walmart (WMT) and RevolutionParts, a digital parts commerce solutions provider, announced Friday an exclusive agreement to bring OEM automotive parts to the Walmart Marketplace.



As part of the deal, Walmart will build out pages dedicated to OEM parts, making the parts even easier to find. Customers will be able to search for parts based on the make, model and year of their vehicle, which will make shopping in this category simple and fast.



With the agreement, Walmart.com will gain immediate access to hundreds of thousands of parts that will allow the retailer to immediately establish a strong offering of the booming genuine OEM parts and accessories eCommerce market.



Over the last two years, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce business doubled. The OEM parts ecommerce industry grew at a 30% rate last year and is continuing a similar trajectory in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

