

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter Group net profit was 2.57 billion euros, 19 percent higher than last year's 2.16 billion euros. Earnings per share were 2.31 euros, up 21 percent from 1.91 euros last year.



Group EBIT was 3.58 billion euros, a growth of 17 percent from the prior year. Adjusted EBIT increased 4 percent to 3.61 billion euros.



Group revenue was 40.08 billion euros, nearly same as last year's 40.28 billion euros, amid considerably lower production and sales due to the semiconductor shortage.



Total unit sales decreased 25 percent to 577,800 passenger cars and commercial vehicles from 772,700 units a year ago mainly due to the global supply constraints.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company said it remains on track to meet full-year targets thanks to a more robust business, resulting in an EBIT increase despite a challenging environment.



The company projects Group EBIT will be significantly above the level of 2020, which was adversely affected in particular by the covid-19 pandemic.



Demand for all products remains strong in all markets as the world's pre-eminent luxury brand continues its global rollout of electric-only vehicles.



