

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L), on Friday, reported third-quarter revenues of EUR 11.4 billion, up 4.7% compared to EUR 10.9 billion generated a year ago, driven by very good performances at Domestic Markets and Wealth & Asset Management and strong revenues at CIB, including growth in all three of its businesses - Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Securities Services.



Net income, group share amounted to EUR 2.50 billion for the quarter, an increase of 32.2% versus the previous year's EUR 1.89 billion. Excluding the effect of exceptional items, net income was up by 33.8% to EUR 2.6 billion.



As at 30 September 2021, the common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.0%1, up by 10 basis points compared to 30 June 2021. The Group's immediately available liquidity reserve amounted to EUR 478 billion, equivalent to more than one year of room to manoeuvre in terms of wholesale funding. The leverage ratio came to 3.9%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BNP PARIBAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de