

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) said it achieved strong results for the first nine months of 2021 and reported a return on equity, or ROE, of 6.6%. Net income excluding COVID-19 increased by 38% year on year to $2.3 billion.



For the first nine months of 2021, Swiss Re reported a Group net income of $1.3 billion, compared to a loss of $691 million, prior year. The Group said this was driven by the performance of its property and casualty businesses. P&C Re reported a net income of $1.5 billion, compared to a loss of $201 million, last year.



Net premiums earned and fee income increased by 5.9% to $32.0 billion in the first nine months of 2021 from last year. P&C Re's net premiums earned rose 6.0% to $16.4 billion.



Swiss Re Ltd. recorded a return on investments of 3.0% in the first nine months of 2021. The company said the investment result was largely driven by recurring income as well as equity valuation gains, combined with no credit impairments.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SWISS RE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de