

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica S.A. (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported that its third-quarter revenue, including GrandVision, rose 34% year-over-year to 5.47 billion euros, while it was up 33.4% at constant exchange rates.



On a comparable basis, quarterly consolidated revenue, including GrandVision, was 5.465 billion euros up from 8.9% from the prior year.



EssilorLuxottica quarterly revenue, excluding GrandVision, was 4.46 billion euros, up 9.2% from the prior year.



The company upgraded its full year 2021 guidance. It now expects annual revenue growth to be mid-to-high single digit compared to 2019 at constant exchange rates. Previously, the company had expected revenue growth to be mid-single digit compared with 2019 at constant exchange rates.



The targets refer to the EssilorLuxottica perimeter, excluding GrandVision which has been consolidated since July 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ESSILORLUXOTTICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de