

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported Friday that its third-quarter net loss Group share was 192 million euros, significantly narrower than prior year's loss of 1.67 billion euros.



Operating result was at 132 million euros, compared to negative 1.05 billion euros a year ago. EBITDA was 796 million euros, compared to prior year's negative 442 million euros.



Revenue climbed 81 percent to 4.57 billion euros from 2.52 billion euros last year.



Capacity in Available Seat Kilometers or ASK climbed 62.5 percent and traffic in Revenue pax-kilometers climbed 134.8 percent. Passenger unit revenue per ASK was up 36.6 percent, and Group unit revenue per ASK increased 19.6 percent



Looking ahead, the company expects capacity in ASK for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at index in the range of 70 percent to 75 percent in the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 2019.



EBITDA is expected to be positive in the fourth quarter and slightly positive in full year 2021.



The company projects strong demand in the fourth quarter as global trade is booming, sea freight faces bottleneck, and the belly capacities are still constrained overall.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR FRANCE-KLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de