

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK), a manufacturer of lubricants and related speciality products, Friday reported a growth in its earnings for the nine months, with 22 percent rise in sales, aided by the automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific region. The Group backed its guidance for the full year.



The Group's earnings after tax grew 39 percent to 198 million euros, and earnings per share rose by 39 percent to 1.42 euros. EBIT for the period increased by 37 percent to 279 million euros.



For the nine months, sales revenues rose 22 percent to 2.129 billion euros. Region wise, sales in EMEA grew 20 percent, while sales in Asia-Pacific was up by 25 percent. Sales in North and South America grew by 22 percent.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group still expects EBIT in the range of 350 million - 360 million euros and sales revenues at the upper end of 2.7 billion to 2.8 billion euros range.



