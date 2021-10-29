

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat publishes flash GDP and consumer price data. GDP is expected to advance 2 percent in the third quarter from the preceding period, when it climbed 2.2 percent. Inflation is seen at 3.7 percent in October versus 3.4 percent in September.



Ahead of these data, the euro slipped against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 132.47 against the yen, 1.0621 against the franc, 0.8459 against the pound and 1.1651 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



