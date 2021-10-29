

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Portland General Electric Company (POR):



-Earnings: $50 million in Q3 vs. -$17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.56 in Q3 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.63 per share -Revenue: $642 million in Q3 vs. $547 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de