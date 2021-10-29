

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $209 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.7% to $2.29 billion from $1.51 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $239 Mln. vs. $70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.



