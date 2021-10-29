

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A leading indicator for Switzerland's economy eased for a fifth month in a row in October, but continued to signal positive prospects for the rest of the year, survey data showed Friday.



The economic barometer eased to110.7 from 111 in September, which was revised from 110.6, survey data from the KOF economic institute showed.



The reading remained above its long-term average.



'The prospects for the Swiss economy until the end of 2021 remain positive, given that the containment of the virus continues,' KOF said.



