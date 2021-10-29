

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) announced Friday that Jim Sheehan plans to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer after 43 years with the company. Jacinth Smiley, group vice president of corporate strategy, has been named his successor and will become the company's next executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer.



Sheehan has been the CFO for the company's global operations for the past five years. Sheehan plans to retire at the end of the calendar year.



Smiley, who will succeed Sheehan upon his retirement, joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy after two decades in financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others.



Since joining Hormel Foods, Smiley has been leading the company's overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team. As CFO, she will lead all aspects of the Hormel Foods financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, tax, accounting and internal controls. Smiley will also oversee the company's information technology area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HORMEL FOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de