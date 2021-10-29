

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $479 million, or $2.39 per share. This compares with $430 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $4.23 billion from $4.46 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $3.21 vs. $2.84 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.23 Bln vs. $4.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.85 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $17.9 Bln



