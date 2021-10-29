

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE), a local delivery platform operating its service in around 50 countries, on Friday said it has completed the sale of Delivery Hero Korea LLC to a three-party consortium, comprising Affinity Equity Partners, GS Retail Co, Ltd., and Permira Advisers Limited, for KRW 800 billion or about $0.68 billion.



Earlier, following the conditional regulatory approval by the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) for its strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers Corp., Delivery Hero was required to divest 100 percent of Delivery Hero Korea LLC by January 2, 2022, the company said in a statement.



