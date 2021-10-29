

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation increased in October, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



Consumer prices increased 2.9 percent yearly in October, following a 2.5 percent rise in September. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in October. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.



The core inflation rose to 1.2 percent in October, following a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 3.1 percent in October from 2.9 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.2 percent.



The HICP rose 0.8 percent monthly in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

