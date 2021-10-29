

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $297 million, or $5.65 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $4.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $297 million or $5.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $3.37 billion from $3.02 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $297 Mln. vs. $246 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.65 vs. $4.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.30 -Revenue (Q3): $3.37 Bln vs. $3.02 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.00 - 20.50 Full year revenue guidance: $12.7 - 13.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WW GRAINGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de