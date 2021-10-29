

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting third-quarter results on Friday, Cerner Corporation (CERN) increased its full year guidance. During the third quarter, the company delivered revenue growth, expanded adjusted operating margin by 150 basis points and increased adjusted earnings per share by nearly 20%.



For the fourth quarter, Cerner currently expects revenue to grow upper-mid-single digits. Adjusted EPS growth is estimated in a range of 10% to 13%.



For the full year, Cerner currently expects revenue growth to approximately 5%, consistent with prior guidance for mid-single-digit growth. Adjusted EPS is estimated at $3.30, compared to prior guidance of approximately $3.25. Full year free cash flow is estimated more than $950 million, compared to prior guidance of approximately $900 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.26. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter adjusted EPS was $0.86, up 19% compared to $0.72. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.82, for the quarter. Net profit was $175.80 million or $0.59 per share compared to $356.68 million or $1.16 per share.



Revenue was $1.47 billion, up 7% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $1.45 billion in revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CERNER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de